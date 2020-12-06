Video: Stuttgart striker Silas provokes fury from Werder Bremen as he comically accepts a gift of a goal

We’ve all seen a situation in a casual game where a player is gifted a goal, so they’ll usually run up to the line and get down to head it in or even score with one of the more unspeakable body parts to mock the opposition.

At the professional level we simply expect a player to lash it into the net and move on, so this “strike” from Stuttgart striker Silas is hilarious to watch as he takes far too long to put it in the net:

It prompts a furious reaction from Davie Selke as he tries to start some kind of scuffle, but he really needs to be looking at his keeper and defender to direct his fury after that monstrosity of a defensive effort.