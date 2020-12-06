As a pundit for Sky Sports, ex-Manchester United star, Gary Neville, is one of the best at analysing games and moments in matches.

So much so that any previous allegiance to the Red Devils has been largely forgotten about by many, given that Neville is as critical of his old team as any other.

However, Leicester City’s James Maddison has taken umbrage at a recent comment made by Neville, who had suggested that the Foxes have become a little complacent recently.