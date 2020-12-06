Liverpool rival Man United & Chelsea for transfer of potential Virgil van Dijk replacement

Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs interested in Cagliari centre-back Sebastian Walukiewicz, along with Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

The talented 20-year-old has shone in Serie A this season and looks like he has a big future in the game, with a move to a major European club perhaps now in store in the near future.

Liverpool could certainly do with strengthening in defence after losing Virgil van Dijk to a potentially season-ending injury, and they’re one of the names being linked with Walukiewicz by Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian outlet also names Man Utd and Chelsea as suitors for the exciting young Poland international, but it’s clear he’d be an important addition at Anfield right now.

Liverpool will face a big struggle to retain their Premier League crown without Van Dijk, while Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have also had their fitness issues this season.

United would surely also benefit from signing Walukiewicz as an upgrade on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, with the Red Devils not looking entirely convincing in defence for some time now.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have improved this season after a very poor defensive record last term, but Walukiewicz makes sense as a target for the Blues as doubts will remain over the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma, while Thiago Silva is 36 years of age and unlikely to be a long-term option for the club.