World-class Juventus star offered to Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs

Representatives of Juventus attacker Paulo Dybala have reportedly offered his services to the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ clubs with a view to secure a 2021 transfer.

READ MORE: Key boost for Spurs and blow to Arsenal with hope that Hugo Lloris will start in crucial derby

Dybala, 27, joined Juventus in 2015 from Palmero in a transfer that cost the Old Lady £36m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in Turin over five-years ago, Dybala has featured in 238 games and has been directly involved in a respectable 134 goals in all competitions.

However, with the Argentinian’s current contract set to expire in the summer of 2022, there has been recent suggestions that the attacking midfielder could be set for a huge transfer out of Italy.

Despite being included in 10 matches in all competitions so far, this season, Dybala has struggled in front of goal after only managing to net once in the Champions League against Ferencvárosi TC.

Speculation surrounding Dybala’s long-term future in Italy has recently been turned up a notch after a report from 90min emerged claiming his agency have offered their client to some of England’s biggest clubs.

The report claims that Dybala has been touted to Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the hope a suitor can be found in time for a 2021 move.

It is believed that Dybala’s reluctancy to depart Juventus in favour of the Premier League back in 2019 has left a sour taste in the mouths of England’s ‘Big Six’.

90min claim that the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ would only be willing to negotiate a move for Dybala should the attacker declare his willingness to make a switch, something which so far, the South American has not done.

It has also been noted that Dybala is not short of admirers as Ligue 1 giants Paris-Saint Germain also remain keen on him.

However, despite the attention their star attacker is attracting across Europe, Juventus are believed to still want to retain Dybala and will continue in their talks to renew his current deal.