According to the Athletic (subscription required), Arsenal have been dealt a blow due to some transfer details that are included in RB Salzburg starlet Dominik Szoboszlai’s contract.

The Athletic report that the Gunners are amongst the high-profile sides eyeing the 20-year-old in addition to Real Madrid, Atletico, AC Milan and their heated rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Szoboszlai’s status as one of the most exciting talents in world football have left the Hungarian likely to leave Salzburg in the upcoming January transfer window, after two-and-a-half-years with the side.

The Austrian outfit have included some details in the attacking midfielder’s contract that could complicate the aforementioned big clubs’ plans to secure his signature though.

Szoboszlai reportedly has to inform the Red Bull-backed side of his desire to leave by December 15 (just eight days from now), with bids having to be tabled for the Hungary international by December 31.

There’s another 16-day deadline in place if Szoboszlai remains with Salzburg until the summer, with the side having to receive notice by June 30 and official bids made by July 15.

To make a potential deal even more complicated in a transfer market that’s been drastically impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, the ace’s €25m release clause would have to paid in full.

This could particularly shatter cash-strapped Arsenal’s hopes, with the Mirror recently reporting that they’d hope to pay this fee in three instalments.

The Athletic also state that Salzburg would have to receive this full payment within two weeks of the clause being triggered, with a deal also including a 20% sell-on clause that could put some sides off.

Szoboszlai had appeared as a relatively low-cost playmaker that could solve Arsenal’s creativity problems at the mid-season point, but that’s not exactly the case anymore.

The sides interested in the ace could of course break themselves from having to be tied down to these stipulations if they agree a separate deal with Salzburg, but one would think that would almost certainly require a higher transfer fee to be paid.

Szoboszlai has contributed eight goals and nine assists from 18 appearances so far this season, taking his contributions for the side to 25 goals and 33 assists in 79 appearances.

All eyes will be on the talent for Salzburg’s final Champions League group stage tie against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, Szoboszlai scored in the first meeting between the two sides.