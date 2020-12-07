AC Milan’s sporting director says Zlatan Ibrahimovic contract talks depend on one thing

AC Milan’s sporting director Frederic Massara has said that the club are open to discussing a new deal with superstar striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic but will only do so when the time is right. Massara believes the outcome of the possible talks depend on Ibrahimovic’s desire to remain with the Italian side.

READ MORE: Arsenal superstar expects to get big summer transfer

Ibrahimovic, 39, rejoined AC Milan for a second spell on a free transfer from MLS side LA Galaxy back in January, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival at the San Siro, the ageless superstar has featured in a total of 24 matches and has been directly involved in an impressive 20 goals in all competitions.

The legendary forward, whose career is littered with silverware, currently has a contract with AC Milan which is set to expire next summer.

With current speculation surrounding whether or not the 39-year-old extend his playing career with AC Milan beyond the age of 40, the club’s sporting director Massara has spoken to Sky Sports Italia.

“Ibra is now with us and we have not yet talked about renewal,” Massara said. “We will do it at the right moment. It will depend a lot on him, on his state of mind and on his desire.

“So far he has shown that he wants to stay here.

“I think Milan are also giving him a lot in terms of desire. We hope to have him with us for a long time.”