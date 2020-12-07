Anton Ferdinand sends message to John Terry over Black Lives Matter tributes at games

Former QPR defender Anton Ferdinand has sent a message to John Terry following his recent documentary on racism in football.

Terry was charged with using racist language against Ferdinand in a game back in 2011, which led to him being stripped of the England captaincy, though it must be said it did little else to damage his career considering the seriousness of the alleged offence, perhaps showing exactly why there continue to be problems with racism in football.

Ferdinand has recently reflected on this experience, while footballers have started kneeling in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before games ever since football resumed in the summer.

When asked about Terry joining in with these tributes given his history, Ferdinand responded: “He’s supporting BLM the movement and that’s great. I hope that’s sincere.

“Let’s have a conversation on positive change. I want us to come together and how we can help the authorities.”

Much work still needs to be done on eradicating racism from football, with Millwall fans notably booing their players for taking a knee ahead of their game against Derby County at the weekend.