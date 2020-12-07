It’s not too often that outspoken broadcaster, Piers Morgan, gets brought down a peg or two, but that’s precisely what Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil managed on Monday evening.

Morgan, a celebrity Arsenal fan was clearly still smarting from the Gunners’ north London derby defeat at White Hart Lane.

When Ozil decided to tweet about having fans behind him, it provoked Morgan into a clearly unnecessary and over the top reaction.

Not that it was a surprise given that it’s his stock in trade on his Good Morning Britain programme.

Morgan compared Ozil to Man United’s Paul Pogba in that he was lazy and overpaid, but he was soon put in his place.

“Piers, buddy, are you still bitter from the other day?,” he wrote.

“It seems like you’re not a big fan of World Champions. I wish you would see as good as you hear things.”

At present, there’s still no clue as to why Mikel Arteta feels the need to keep Ozil sidelined and out of his Premier League and Champions League squads.

With the Gunners really struggling, it would make sense to bring him back into the fold. That might shut Morgan up in the process, which is always a good thing.