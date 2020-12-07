(Photo) Arsenal star’s agent aims dig at Mikel Arteta tactics after Tottenham defeat

The agent of Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has aimed a dig at manager Mikel Arteta over the team’s lack of creativity after the weekend defeat to Tottenham.

The Gunners lost 2-0 and were poor once again, continuing their terrible start to the season, with even the world class Aubameyang struggling to make an impact.

Clearly, his agent isn’t entirely happy with what’s going on at Arsenal, as the above snippet from Instagram shows.

Arteta is sure to find himself under growing pressure if results and performances don’t improve soon.