Arsenal superstar expects to get big summer transfer

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil reportedly expects to get himself a big summer transfer with all the top clubs in Europe forced to go on red alert as the German’s contract nears it’s end.

Ozil, 32, joined Arsenal from Real Madrid in 2013 in a deal that cost the Gunners £42.3m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival in London seven-years ago, the talented German has featured in 254 matches and has been directly involved in 121 goals in all competitions.

However, more recently, the German World Cup winner has found himself frozen out by new manager, Mikel Arteta.

Ozil has failed to make the Gunner’s Premier League or Champions League registered squads with his departure now all but nailed on.

According to a recent report from the Mirror, Arsenal’s creative midfielder, whose contract expires next summer, is expecting to get another big move but won’t jump ship too soon to avoid losing out on current bonuses.

The Mirror’s report claims that Ozil still believes he will draw the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs including top level outfits in the Premier League.

Although, it has been stated that a big move to the MLS could turn the German’s head.

