There are just over three weeks to go before the January transfer window opens for business, and it appears that Barcelona, despite appearing broke and without a new president in place, will have to somehow engineer a purchase or two.

Their abysmal start in La Liga in 2020/21 is their worst opening to a season since 1971, and Ronald Koeman will know that the problem lies squarely with his defence.

Even before Gerard Pique was put on the long-term injury list the Catalans were leaking goals, and since he’s been out, Barca have been at sixes and sevens at the back.

Their loss at the weekend to Cadiz was another case in point.

Clement Lenglet is struggling without a regular partner alongside him, and to that end, according to ESPN and cited by Sport, Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger is on their radar for the upcoming window.

Barca’s preferred target, Eric Garcia, is still likely to arrive according to the report, albeit at a later date.