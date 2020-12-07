Barcelona consider reviving transfer interest in Chelsea star

Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise transfer move for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud following his superb recent form.

The France international has scored five goals in his last two games for the Blues, showing himself to still be a fine performer at the highest level even as he gets into his mid-30s.

According to Don Balon, Giroud had been considered as an option for Barcelona in recent times, though they then cooled their interest in him due to his lack of playing time at Stamford Bridge.

Now, however, Don Balon claim the Catalan giants seem increasingly open to perhaps trying to bring Giroud to the Nou Camp, where he could undoubtedly have a key role to play, even if only as an impact player or squad member.

It remains to be seen if Chelsea would accept such a deal or not, with Giroud perhaps now playing himself into Frank Lampard’s plans a little more.

The veteran forward clearly still has plenty to offer and it might be unwise to let him go when that would leave only Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham as options up front.