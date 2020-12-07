According to the Athletic (subscription required), Chelsea will ‘ignore’ all transfer offers for out-of-favour talent Callum Hudson-Odoi, whether they are loan or permanent bids.

The Athletic claim that the 20-year-old is considering an exit in January in a bid to secure more regular first-team football and thereby improve his chances of making England’s squad for the Euros.

It’s hardly surprising that the ace has reportedly taken this stance given that Hudson-Odoi has started just five of his 12 appearances across all competitions, playing over 45 minutes in just half of these.

Despite Hudson-Odoi’s apparent intentions, the Athletic state that the Blues are not willing to sanction an exit of any kind due to the winger’s potential and the impact it would have on squad depth.

This stance was taken before Hakim Ziyech suffered a hamstring injury in the win against Leeds, so Hudson-Odoi’s hopes look even more impossible, though this could offer him the chances he desires.

Bayern Munich are the main side that have courted Hudson-Odoi, with a loan-to-buy offer rejected this summer and the Bavarians attempting to sign the ace when he first broke through in 2019.

The Athletic also point to Lampard’s comments from last week’s media duties in which the legend reiterated that Hudson-Odoi will not be played just to ease interest from the likes of Bayern.

Chelsea’s primary wide options are Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech (injured) and Timo Werner – the striker has seen a lot of action as a wide forward on the left side this season.

Mason Mount has considerable experience out on the flank, as well as marquee summer recruit Kai Havertz, but the duo are much more effective when deployed in central attacking midfield roles.