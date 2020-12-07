Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United transfer stories have been a fairly regular occurrence almost since the day he left Old Trafford back in 2009, and we now have another big story emerging about the Portuguese superstar.

According to Auto Esporte, Ronaldo’s sensational move back to Manchester could be backed by the club’s sponsors Chevrolet, who would undoubtedly feel they have a lot to earn by getting arguably the biggest name in world football sporting their logo on his shirt.

Juventus will surely not want to let Ronaldo go as he continues to show fine form for the Serie A giants even as he approaches his 36th birthday, but Auto Esporte claim he is wanted by both Man Utd and Paris Saint-Germain.

It would be some story to see the former Red Devils attacker back in the Premier League, even if you’d have to assume it couldn’t be a particularly long-term move.

Ronaldo has done well to keep performing at such a high level even into his mid-30s, and it may be that he can do a Zlatan Ibrahimovic and continue to play at the very highest level for perhaps another three or four years.

Still, as much as United fans would no doubt love to see Ronaldo back, Auto Esporte note how expensive a move this could be, and it might not be that worthwhile.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has generally tried to build an exciting young team for the future at MUFC, and as tempting as the signing of Ronaldo would be, it might distract from that project.

This report follows another recent report from Fox Sports journalist Christian Martin, who claimed United had already held talks over re-signing Ronaldo, so there could be something to these increasing murmurings…