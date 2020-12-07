Menu

Ex-Arsenal midfielder on the simple things Thomas Partey should’ve done to stop play before ‘crazy’ decision led to Spurs goal

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, former Arsenal midfielder has exclaimed that you should ‘never walk off the pitch’ in reaction to Thomas Partey’s crazy decision in the defeat against Spurs.

Partey walked off injured as the Gunners were being hit on the counter-attack by their heated rivals, with Mikel Arteta having to push the marquee signing back onto the pitch.

The Ghanaian was only capable of pulling off a few inconsequential strides before he pulled up again, when Giovani Lo Celso then played it into Heung-Min Son, who teed up partner Harry Kane to score.

Thomas, who spent nine years with Arsenal, admitted that Partey should never have walked off as a ‘seasoned professional’.

Thomas added that Partey should’ve ‘sat down’ which could’ve seen the ball ‘kicked out’, ‘general disruption’ would’ve forced the referee to stop play otherwise the onus would’ve been on Spurs.

Here’s what the former England international had to say on the bizarre moment:

“As a seasoned professional you should know that you never walk off the pitch. Sit down, get the ball kicked out and just cause general disruption until the game is stopped.”

“It was a crazy thing to do but i’m not sure if that was the only fault with that goal.”

This proved to be a real nightmare moment for the Gunners, not only did they aggravate a big-money signing’s injury by rushing him back to action – which leaves them without Partey for even longer during a disastrous spell – but they also conceded a goal as a result.

  1. Chairman Gallant says:
    December 7, 2020 at 1:33 pm

    Arsenal is in a mess right now. The Coach, Players and even the management are all letting down the fans. And it can only get worse. Now Partey is off for a long time, Aubameyang has forgotten how to score goals and Arteta is so fixated on his ideas, if any. I just hope We don’t enmeshed ourselves in a relegation dog fight this season. The signs are ominous.

    Reply

