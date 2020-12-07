Liverpool keen to tie star down to new contract and bump him up to among the club’s highest earners

Liverpool are reportedly keen to tie Fabinho down to a new contract after his superb form for the Reds in recent times.

Despite a fairly low-key start from the Brazil international when he arrived from Monaco back in 2018, Fabinho has now become a hugely important part of Jurgen Klopp’s side.

And according to the Guardian, Liverpool now hope to extend his contract and give him a pay rise that would see him just below the club’s highest earning players.

This shows how important Fabinho has become to Liverpool, with the 27-year-old looking particularly crucial for the Merseyside giants this season after dropping back from midfield to fill in in defence.

With Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez out injured, Fabinho’s ability to slot in at centre-back has been hugely important, with the South American star looking perfectly comfortable in his new role.

LFC fans will certainly hope to see Fabinho continuing at Anfield for many years to come after his performances have helped the team win the Champions League and the Premier League in his first two seasons in England.