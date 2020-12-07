Video: Liverpool star Roberto Firmino embarrasses Wolves ace with superb skill

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino produced a delightful piece of skill in last night’s 4-0 win over Wolves.

Watch below as the Brazil international shows off his superbly quick feet to embarrass his opponent with a cheeky nutmeg…

Firmino hasn’t always had the easiest time of things lately, with the 29-year-old struggling in front of goal, scoring only twice in 17 games so far this season.

That said, there’s no doubt he’s a quality player with his intelligence, work rate and skill like this.