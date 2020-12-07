Life hasn’t been kind to former Arsenal and Crystal Palace star, Kenny Sansom, since he stopped playing the game.
After various bouts of alcoholism, the ex-defender was admitted to hospital earlier in the year.
Palace provided an update on Sansom on Monday evening, and whilst it was encouraging in the sense that he is now in settled accommodation, the statement also noted that he has been diagnosed with Wernicke–Korsakoff syndrome, which is a form of dementia.
Given that he is in the early stages of the illness, it’s believed that it can be treated and is reversible.
For many, Sansom was the consummate left-back, and England honours were well deserved.
Perhaps the wider football family can now rally round and ensure that one of their own is given as much care and help as is necessary.
Naturally his family, according to the statement, would like his and their privacy to be respected.