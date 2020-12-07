Menu

Only Lionel Messi ahead of Harry Kane as Tottenham star reaches hugely impressive career milestone

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has hit 250 career goals after his strike in the 2-0 North London Derby win over Arsenal yesterday.

The England international is enjoying another fantastic season in front of goal and will no doubt be immensely proud to have reached this latest impressive milestone.

Remarkably, Kane has managed 250 goals in just 420 appearances, meaning he’s got to that number for club and country faster than some big names.

Take a look at the graphic from Optus Sport below, as they show Kane is behind only Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in how many games it’s taken him to hit this number…

It certainly shows that if Kane can carry on like this, he really could enjoy a very special career, though he’d do very well indeed to keep going at the kind of pace Cristiano Ronaldo has in particular.

The Portugal international wasn’t as prolific a scorer in his earlier years, and probably scored his next 250 goals quite a lot faster than the first 250.

Either way, Spurs have a special talent on their hands and Kane’s immense form really could turn them into genuine title contenders this season.

