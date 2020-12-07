Big-name La Liga star drops major Chelsea transfer hint following Blues links

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has dropped a major hint that he’d be interested in a transfer to Chelsea following recent links with the Blues.

The Uruguay international has been a rock-solid performer for Atletico down the years and could be a superb signing for Chelsea to help them strengthen in a problem position.

Although Frank Lampard has done a fine job at Stamford Bridge, he could undoubtedly do with an upgrade on the likes of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, plus a long-term replacement for 36-year-old Thiago Silva.

Gimenez has been linked with Chelsea by Fabrizio Romano on his Here We Go podcast in recent times, and now the player himself has fuelled the speculation with his social media activity.

See below for a screen grab of Gimenez liking a post from a Chelsea fan joking about tweeting repeatedly about the 25-year-old until the west London giants sign him…

These days, a simple Twitter ‘like’ can give a lot away about a player’s mindset, so it really might be that he’s tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea.

And why not? Lampard has done fine work with CFC, who look like serious Premier League title contenders this season and who could soon re-emerge as one of the best teams in Europe with perhaps just one or two more signings in key areas.

Chelsea have raided Atletico a few times in the recent past, and Gimenez could be another fine piece of business if a deal works out.