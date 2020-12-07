The Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has built a strong rapport with Arsenal and their supporters owing to much of his journalist career being dedicated to the Gunners has commented on Mikel Arteta’s future.

Ornstein took to Twitter to respond to an Arsenal fan that plead with the insider to suggest the Spaniard would be sacked after the 2-0 defeat to Spurs, but the reporter wasn’t having any of it.

Ornstein stated that there’s ‘no likelihood’ of the club’s former captain being sacked at this moment time, whilst adding ‘rightly so’ when offering his opinion on this stance.

In a later tweet following his ‘rightly so’ comment that sparked some unfair blowback, Ornstein added that he believes Arteta will succeed in the ‘long-term’.

No likelihood and rightly so in my opinion — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 6, 2020

I was asked about the likelihood of Arteta being sacked & responded factually. “Rightly so” was “in my opinion” as I think he’ll succeed at Arsenal in the long-term. Not saying things are going well or that there isn’t a huge amount of work to be done, just answering a question — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) December 6, 2020

Arsenal have now lost five of their last seven Premier League games, scoring in just two of these.

Arteta has undertaken some massive changes at the club, including the transformation of the side in some areas.

The side sit 15th in the Premier League table, eight points off a Champions League spot, so it’s understandable that questions are being asked of the former Manchester City assistant coach.

However, Arteta’s success after taking over during the Christmas period – including the FA Cup triumph over rivals Chelsea – last season warrant the Spaniard some more time.