Man United consider surprise Atletico Madrid transfer raid due to concerns over Red Devils ace

Manchester United FC
Manchester United are reportedly considering moving for Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier in the near future amid concerns over Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils could perhaps do with more of an attacking threat from full-back, with Wan-Bissaka more noted for being strong defensively than for his quality going forward.

A recent report from ESPN claimed Man Utd could look at strengthening at right-back, and Trippier has now been named as a specific target they could look at in a report from the Telegraph.

The Telegraph also note that United could do with a more attacking option in that position, as well as someone to at least provide Wan-Bissaka with a bit more competition for his place.

Still, a move for Trippier could be a slightly surprising one given that he recently turned 30 so would not be a particularly long-term option for the club.

Kieran Trippier in action for Atletico Madrid

The England international certainly has great quality in his delivery, but it’s also a bit of a surprise to see United linked with a player that Tottenham were prepared to let go just over a year ago.

Some MUFC supporters may well feel their club could aim higher, even if there is some sense in pursuing a more attack-minded right-back.

