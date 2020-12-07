Liverpool have reportedly given permission to Jurgen Klopp to establish contacts with Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe over a potentially huge transfer move.

The France international has been linked with the Reds before by Le Parisien, and it may now be that a move is looking increasingly likely, according to the latest details being reported by Don Balon.

They claim Klopp could be targeted by the German national team as Joachim Low’s position looks in doubt after the recent 6-0 hammering at the hands of Spain, but Liverpool will try to keep their manager by offering him the chance to pursue Mbappe.

One of the most exciting young players in the world, Mbappe would clearly be a dream signing for any manager, and Don Balon claim Klopp would relish the chance to work with him.

The report adds that this may be possible due to PSG perhaps signing Lionel Messi from Barcelona, which might understandably mean needing to balance the books a little.

This follows Mundo Deportivo claiming Neymar is keen for PSG to sign his old team-mate Messi, with the pair perhaps set to be reunited after starring together for Barcelona.

This would be huge news, but it could also majorly benefit Liverpool, it would seem.

Klopp already has Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota up front, but Mbappe looks like having the potential to be perhaps the biggest talent of his generation, and would surely force even one of those big names out of the starting XI at Anfield.