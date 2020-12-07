Frank Lampard believes Chelsea’s £62M summer signing will develop into “absolute top-class player” despite slow start

Frank Lampard has revealed his belief that Kai Havertz will become one of the best footballers on the planet, as reported by the Telegraph.

Havertz signed from Bayer Leverkusen from a £62M initial fee (as per the Telegraph) back in the summer transfer window. He’d been lighting up the Bundesliga in the second-half of the campaign.

A fully-fledged German international even at such a tender age, Havertz arrived at Stamford Bridge with quite the reputation, but has struggled to produce his best performance level thus far.

While Havertz has not been bad by any stretch of the imagination, but he’s yet to produce much which suggests that he’s a £62M player. But, it’s still very much early days.

His manager, who watches him train day-in, day-out, is certain that he’ll become one of the best around. Lampard is quoted by the Telegraph saying:

“Long-term, I’ve got absolutely no worries about Kai and in fact the opposite, I know he’s going to be a huge player for this football club, in the Premier League.”

“He has all the attributes, all the personality, all the attitude and he’s going to an absolute top-class player in the Premier League and in the world – that’s how highly I rate him.

It’s not often we see the best of a player, especially a young one, during their first season in the Premier League. Havertz needs to be given time to adapt and adjust.

Once he does, there’s little doubt that he’ll begin repaying the faith and finance that Chelsea paid.