Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has explained just how sick Kai Havertz was following his COVID-19 diagnosis, as the Telegraph report.

Havertz missed a period of action for the Blues last month after being diagnoses with the virus, which has gripped the world over the past eight moments.

The German, who signed for the club in the summer for what the Telegraph reported to be a £62M fee, could have done without any untimely interruptions to the start of his Chelsea career.

Unfortunately, one came along in the form of COVID-19, and Lampard has now detailed just how much Havertz suffered after testing positive for coronavirus.

Lampard is quoted by the Telegraph saying:

“He had really strong symptoms of Covid. He was very ill and struggling for quite a while. Not all the players have had it like that, some have been symptom free, so we had to factor that in. That’s why it took him two or so weeks for him to start a game once he returned from Covid.”

It’s great to hear Havertz came out the other side unscathed. It’s important to stress it’s not JUST the old and vulnerable who have lost their lives to coronavirus.

As unlikely as it is that a person as fit as Havertz could suffer long-term damage, or even death, as a result of contracting coronavirus – it’s not impossible.