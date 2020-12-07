Surprise stats show Liverpool haven’t missed Virgil van Dijk at all

Liverpool’s defensive record since Virgil van Dijk got injured is surprisingly strong, showing he’s barely been missed at Anfield so far.

The Reds thrashed Wolves 4-0 in the Premier League last night to continue their strong recent form, with this depleted side managing another clean sheet despite missing some important players.

As well as Van Dijk, Liverpool have also been without Joe Gomez and goalkeeper Alisson at points, but the loss of the Dutchman to a potentially season-ending injury looked a huge blow when it happened.

Still, see below for LFC’s impressive record since Van Dijk went off in the Merseyside Derby clash with Everton…

6 – Since Liverpool’s first match after Virgil van Dijk’s injury against Everton (Ajax in October), the Reds have conceded just six goals in 11 games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets in the process. Unfazed. pic.twitter.com/CcsgyxtREa — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

Few would have expected that, but credit must go to Fabinho in particular, with the Brazilian midfielder really stepping up with the successful switch to centre-back in recent times.

Joel Matip also had another fine game against Wolves, and even got forward to score in the 4-0 victory last night.

No Van Dijk? No problem for Liverpool, at least so far.