Menu

Surprise stats show Liverpool haven’t missed Virgil van Dijk at all

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s defensive record since Virgil van Dijk got injured is surprisingly strong, showing he’s barely been missed at Anfield so far.

The Reds thrashed Wolves 4-0 in the Premier League last night to continue their strong recent form, with this depleted side managing another clean sheet despite missing some important players.

MORE: Liverpool’s record in their last 32 home Premier League games is just ridiculous

As well as Van Dijk, Liverpool have also been without Joe Gomez and goalkeeper Alisson at points, but the loss of the Dutchman to a potentially season-ending injury looked a huge blow when it happened.

Still, see below for LFC’s impressive record since Van Dijk went off in the Merseyside Derby clash with Everton…

More Stories / Latest News
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United transfer return could be on with Chevrolet backing
Premier League team of the week: Tottenham dominate after NLD win, Man United players harshly snubbed by pundit
Liverpool’s record in their last 32 home Premier League games is just ridiculous

Few would have expected that, but credit must go to Fabinho in particular, with the Brazilian midfielder really stepping up with the successful switch to centre-back in recent times.

Joel Matip also had another fine game against Wolves, and even got forward to score in the 4-0 victory last night.

No Van Dijk? No problem for Liverpool, at least so far.

More Stories Fabinho Joel Matip Jurgen Klopp Virgil van Dijk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.