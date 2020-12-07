“It’s clicked for him” – Liverpool teen praised by these fans after accomplished display vs Wolves

Some Liverpool fans have hailed the progress of academy graduate Neco Williams after his brilliant display against Wolves at the weekend.

Williams, 19, was fast-tracked into the side after prodigy Trent Alexander-Arnold sustained an injury during the clash with Manchester City at the Etihad.

At times, he has looked raw and naive, as could be expected from a player of his tender age, but the previous two Liverpool wins, Ajax and Wolves, have been platforms for Williams’ progress.

He has looked more accomplished in the defence third and more refined in the offensive third, with his assist for Curtis Jones midweek testament to the former.

Liverpool fans, previously concerned they may have been, are now impressed with the way Williams has turned it around after a stuttering start as a starter.

Here’s how some Liverpool supporters in the replies to this tweet from reporter Dominic King piled praise on the teenager in wake of their obliteration of European challengers Wolves.

Another point on Neco Williams. Booked in the 2nd minute, could easily have been vulnerable. Instead, he played with great composure (very shrewd to cut off Neto when trying to get a Traore cross) and that will have done his confidence the power of good. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) December 6, 2020

Was fantastic today, just like against Ajax…think it’s clicked for him. — MSC (@Kloppista_LFC) December 6, 2020

Growing game by game. Great prospect. Mentally tough ?? — Michael (@Michael76904354) December 6, 2020

Fantastic game intelligence and game management. — Champions* #19times (@Daredevil_1892) December 6, 2020

Has played very well since Brighton — DPD_1019 (@Dpd1019) December 6, 2020

He’s good and will only improve — Pro Punter (@ProPunter) December 6, 2020