Liverpool’s record in their last 32 home Premier League games is just ridiculous

Liverpool won yet another home game last night as they thrashed Wolves 4-0 at Anfield, and it maintains an incredible run of form in the Premier League.

The Reds have turned Anfield into a real fortress under Jurgen Klopp, and it was undoubtedly a special occasion for them last night as they welcomed fans back into their home ground for the first time since March.

Liverpool supporters were treated to a fine display, and it now means the Premier League champions are on a quite stunning run of form in home league matches.

See below as Opta now make it 31 wins and one draw out of LFC’s last 32 home league games, with 93 goals scored and just 25 conceded in that time – so scoring an average of almost three goals a game whilst conceding less than one per game on average…

31 – Liverpool have won 31 of their last 32 home league games (D1), scoring 93 goals while conceding just 25 in this time. Madness. pic.twitter.com/fkkXFqLhv2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 6, 2020

On top of that, Liverpool have extended their unbeaten run at Anfield to 65 games now, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down.

Despite a bit of a wobble earlier on this season, Klopp’s side still look probably the best all-round team in the country and perhaps the slight favourites to retain their title.