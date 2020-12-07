Pundit convinced Liverpool star is destined for Barcelona transfer

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum had another fine game for the Reds last night as he scored vs Wolves in their 4-0 victory at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has been a top performer for Liverpool in recent times, and his fine form has seen him linked with Barcelona by the Daily Mirror and others.

Pundit Garth Crooks has just named Wijnaldum in his Premier League team of the week and also wrote in his BBC Sport column that he fully expects him to be on his way to Barca at some point in the near future.

“The champions were formidable against Wolves and Georginio Wijnaldum was once again at the heart of the victory. His goal, his first of the season, was fabulous and his performance impeccable,” Crooks said.

“The Dutch international’s contract runs out at the end of the season and I am convinced he’s destined for Barcelona. In the meantime, he’s going nowhere.”

After another fine performance for Liverpool against Wolves last night, Reds fans will no doubt be hoping Crooks is wrong and that the 30-year-old still has a future on Merseyside.

Liverpool signed Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich in the summer, but surely most LFC fans would agree that there are few players who could offer them precisely what Wijnaldum does in the middle of the park.