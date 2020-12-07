Manchester United fan-site makes ultimatum demand after Mino Raiola’s shocking public comments

Mino Raiola has ruffled some feathers at Old Trafford, with Manchester United fan-site Stretty News demanding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer give Paul Pogba an ultimatum.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, you will have read Raiola’s comments by now.

If you haven’t, firstly a change of residence wouldn’t be a bad idea, but just to get you up to speed, as the BBC reported earlier this afternoon, Raiola revealed that Pogba wants and needs to leave Man United.

His discontent is hardly surprising, but the timing is disastrous for Man United and Solskjaer. Their Champions League clash with RB Leipzig tomorrow will determine whether or not they continue in the competition or drop into the Europa League.

One can only imagine how it must feel to be a United fan in the midst of this saga, but Stretty News have provided some insight in a furious piece which demands Solskjaer gives Pogba an ultimatum.

Stretty News write:

“Where does that leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is already under scrutiny 60 minutes before kick-off for his team selections?

“Well, his decision is actually pretty straightforward.”

“Pogba is not an impressionable youngster, rather a 27-year-old World Cup winner who has his own voice.”

“So if asked to correct Raiola and distance himself from distracting speculation that he has surely not permitted, there should be no hesitation.”

And if the Frenchman refuses, he must be dropped entirely.”

And who can argue with that?

Either Pogba was aware that Raiola was to make these comments, and that’s bad in itself ahead of tomorrow’s big game, or he wasn’t, in which case why hasn’t he already clarified his stance?

This whole thing stinks – and you can understand Stretty News’ frustration.