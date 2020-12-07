Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has reportedly held initial talks over a potential transfer to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Lingard could join Sociedad on loan, with a temporary move away from Man Utd seemingly the most likely option for him at the moment, according to Sky Sports.

The report adds that Lingard’s representatives have also spoken with other clubs, but it could be intriguing to see the England international make the move to Spain.

It’s not that often we see British players moving abroad, but it has become slightly more commonplace in recent times, with England duo Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham both currently at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Wales international Gareth Bale also had a successful spell in La Liga with Real Madrid before returning to Tottenham on loan this season, so could Lingard be the next Brit to head to Spain?

Some United fans may be disappointed to see Lingard leave, but he’s not really progressed since initially rising from the club’s academy into the first-team.

If Lingard is to play regularly, a loan with a view to what is perhaps a quite likely permanent move could be the best thing for him at the moment.