Man United prepared to offer Real Madrid €15m for back-up defender

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to offer Real Madrid €15m (£13.68m) for Lucas Vazquez in an attempt to provide regular right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka with some much-needed cover.

Vazquez, 29, joined Real Madrid’s youth academy in 2007 and after making his senior first-team debut during the 2010-11 season, the Spaniard has gone on to feature in 218 matches in all competitions.

The experienced wide-man who can operate as a right winger but has more recently reinvented himself as a very good right-back has enjoyed a hugely successful time in Madrid.

The 29-year-old boasts an impressive trophy haul comprising of 11 major titles, including three Champions League.

However, despite spending 13-years with his boyhood club, recent reports have suggested that the talented attacker could be set for a shock move away from the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to Real Madrid based outlet Defensa Central, Vazquez has emerged as a shock transfer target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s United.

The outlet claim that Solskjaer is keen to bring in the Real Madrid wide-man with a view to make the Spaniard part of his long-term project whilst also providing necessary cover for Wan-Bissaka.

Defensa Central claim that the Red Devils are preparing to offer Real Madrid €15m for Vazquez, whose contract also expires next summer.

