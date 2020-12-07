Manchester United transfer target leading Europe’s top five leagues in worrying stat area

Reported Manchester United target Hakan Calhanoglu is enduring a difficult campaign, despite AC Milan’s electric form of late.

Milan are flying in Serie A, having won eight and drawn two of their opening ten games. The Rossoneri look like the best-placed side to end Juventus’ run of supremacy in Italy.

However, one man who has struggled to contribute to that, at least in terms of finding the back of the net, is midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. Have a look at this worrying stat.

Most shots without scoring in Europe’s top five leagues this season: ? Hakan Calhanoglu (23)

? Trezeguet (22)

? Dani Olmo (21)

? Paulo Dybala (20)

? Enis Bardhi (20) A hit and a miss. pic.twitter.com/YNHdPXC2cV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 7, 2020

Not only is it a concern for Milan, but Bild journalist Christian Falk told Stretford Paddock his belief that Calhanoglu signing for United as a free agent is “very, very likely”.

United could do without a misfiring midfielder next to deadeye Bruno Fernandes. Whether this recent run could see them perform a U-turn on their interest remains to be seen.

Though, with numbers like that, you couldn’t blame them if they got cold feet…