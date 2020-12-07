Menu

Manchester United transfer target leading Europe’s top five leagues in worrying stat area

Posted by

Reported Manchester United target Hakan Calhanoglu is enduring a difficult campaign, despite AC Milan’s electric form of late.

Milan are flying in Serie A, having won eight and drawn two of their opening ten games. The Rossoneri look like the best-placed side to end Juventus’ run of supremacy in Italy.

MORE: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba” – Manchester United star will be leaving the club according to his agent

However, one man who has struggled to contribute to that, at least in terms of finding the back of the net, is midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu. Have a look at this worrying stat.

Not only is it a concern for Milan, but Bild journalist Christian Falk told Stretford Paddock his belief that Calhanoglu signing for United as a free agent is “very, very likely”.

More Stories / Latest News
Former Arsenal and Crystal Palace star Kenny Sansom diagnosed with a form of dementia
Opinion: Mino Raiola loves making noise but the fact is no one wants Man Utd’s Paul Pogba
Frank Lampard believes Chelsea’s £62M summer signing will develop into “absolute top-class player” despite slow start

United could do without a misfiring midfielder next to deadeye Bruno Fernandes. Whether this recent run could see them perform a U-turn on their interest remains to be seen.

Though, with numbers like that, you couldn’t blame them if they got cold feet…

More Stories Hakam Calhanoglu

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.