Gary Neville gives his take as Paul Pogba’s agent confirms he wants Manchester United exit

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has taken to Twitter to give his take on recent comments from Mino Raiola on Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

As reported by the BBC, Raiola has publicly stated Pogba’s intention to leave Old Trafford, claiming that the World Cup winner is not content with life with the Red Devils.

That may come as no surprise. A player of his quality ought to be a sure starter, not an off-the-bench player, not that he’s proven himself worthy of being any more than that of late.

It is not particularly professional or appropriate for Raiola to speak out in this manner, though, not is it particularly good timing ahead of a big week for Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That appears to be Gary Neville’s main gripe, as he took to Twitter to reveal.

Raiola – It’s happened many times before . However surely Paul knew he was making this announcement? If he wasn’t aware then we should see a quote from him very soon correcting his agent. Finally to do this ahead of Leipzig and the Man Derby is terrible timing for the Team. ? — Gary Neville (@GNev2) December 7, 2020

Raiola is rocking the boat as much as he possibly can, doing everything he can to drum up interest in his client. Unfortunately to United, that’s to their detriment.

There’s only one way this ends.