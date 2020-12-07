Menu

Gary Neville gives his take as Paul Pogba’s agent confirms he wants Manchester United exit

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has taken to Twitter to give his take on recent comments from Mino Raiola on Paul Pogba’s future at the club.

As reported by the BBC, Raiola has publicly stated Pogba’s intention to leave Old Trafford, claiming that the World Cup winner is not content with life with the Red Devils.

MORE: ‘No intention of extending’ – Man United put on notice by Pogba’s agent as he ups the ante on potential switch

That may come as no surprise. A player of his quality ought to be a sure starter, not an off-the-bench player, not that he’s proven himself worthy of being any more than that of late.

It is not particularly professional or appropriate for Raiola to speak out in this manner, though, not is it particularly good timing ahead of a big week for Man United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

More Stories / Latest News
Real Madrid and Man United on red alert as Camavinga confirms his desire to find a new club next summer
Frank Lampard confirms exiled Chelsea star will be handed rare start in Champions League this week
Video: Man United’s Marcus Rashford donates limited edition boots to help people in need at Christmas

That appears to be Gary Neville’s main gripe, as he took to Twitter to reveal.

Raiola is rocking the boat as much as he possibly can, doing everything he can to drum up interest in his client. Unfortunately to United, that’s to their detriment.

There’s only one way this ends.

More Stories Gary Neville Mino Raiola Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.