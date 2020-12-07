The war of words between Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, and Manchester United has already begun.

During Monday, Raiola appeared to drip feed certain outlets the news that his client’s time at the Red Devils was certainly coming to an end.

Whilst reeling from that news, Tuttosport, cited by journalist, Fabrizio Romano, via his Twitter account, saw the agent up the ante even further by stating that the player had no intention of extending his contract.

Mino Raiola: “Manchester United board know the risk losing Pogba for free given the player has no intention of extending. If somebody does not understand that, then they do not understand football. In any case, let them blame me if Paul leaves”. ? #MUFC #Pogba @tuttosport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

It’s a tried and tested tactic from Raiola, and one which clearly gets under the skin of clubs.

Given that the French World Cup winner has been far from his best over the last couple of seasons, it’s arguable that the Red Devils will finally bid good riddance to the midfielder.

The question now must be how quickly they show him the door at Old Trafford.

If there’s a genuine intention on Pogba’s part not to renew, then United need to get rid of the player as soon as practicable, and at least recoup part of the extortionate fee that they paid for him in the first instance.