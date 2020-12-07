Sometimes it’s what you don’t say as opposed to what you do which can signal your intentions regarding certain situations.

That would appear to be the case for Gini Wijnaldum after he again refused to discuss his Liverpool contract.

In comments to ESPN carried by Mundo Deportivo and cited by Football Espana, the Dutchman was particularly evasive after Sunday’s match against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“I have already said that I’m not going to talk about my contract, but about the games,” he said.

“The club should be the ones that talk about my contract. There was a connection from the first moment I came here.

“The fans have supported me a lot, but as I said, now is not the time to talk about my contract.”

By leaving the door open for interpretation, it certainly gives the impression that the player could soon be on the move.

Ronald Koeman had previously made no secret of signing the player for Barcelona (per MARCA and cited by Football Espana), and the two enjoyed a good working relationship whilst Koeman was in charge of the Dutch national side.

Given how poorly Barca have begun their league season, however, there’s every reason to believe that Koeman won’t be there for too much longer in any event, so Wijnaldum needs to be careful what he wishes for.