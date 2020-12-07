Here we go again. The circus has come to town.

Mino Raiola mouthing off on behalf of his clients is nothing new and, frankly, he’s very good at getting the right deals in place for many of them.

However, this time he’s bitten off more than he can chew because no one is showing the slightest bit of interest in his client, Paul Pogba.

Back in 2018, the Frenchman was rumoured to be in the USA talking to Barcelona’s then sporting director, Eric Abidal, (per Tuttosport and cited by Sky Sports) and it appeared that a move to the Catalans might be on the cards.

Nothing transpired and since then, Pogba has professed a preference to move for Real Madrid, per The Guardian.

Zinedine Zidane might be keen but president, Florentino Perez, never has been, as this report in El Confidencial cited by Sportskeeda back in 2019 notes.

Given that Pogba will not only not come cheap, his salary demands would also be expected to be significant.

That would possibly put Paris Saint-Germain in the picture, but with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe already there, and a potential move for Lionel Messi on the cards, there’s not too much hope that they’d bring Pogba into the mix too. Particularly as they don’t need him.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has always backed him, and even if Pogba doesn’t sign an extension to his current deal, Man United still seems to be the most likely place he’ll be playing for the next few seasons.