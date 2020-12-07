“I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba” – Manchester United star will be leaving the club according to his agent

There’s huge news relating to Manchester United, with Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, claiming that his client will be leaving the club.

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: “I can say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United”. ? #MUFC #Pogba #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

Pogba has struggled to force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s thinking in recent weeks, despite scoring a brilliant goal away to West Ham at the weekend.

As reported by Sky Sports at the time of the comments, Pogba revealed over the previous international break that playing for France was a breath of fresh air.

It’s fair to say that didn’t bode well for Man United’s chances of keeping him around.

These comments tweeted by Fabrizio Romano are even worse. Raiola appears to be keen to spark the interest of potential suitors with comments this unambiguous and public.

There’s no suggestions, no ifs or buts, Raiola has essentially confirmed that Pogba will leave Manchester United – which is huge news, and could have serious ramifications at Old Trafford.

Raiola can be somewhat of a loose cannon at times, so it remains to be seen if this is said with Pogba’s permission – but one thing’s for sure – this is where the Paul Pogba transfer saga begins.