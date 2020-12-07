Photo: ‘If you create chances’ – Aubameyang’s agent hints at Arsenal’s problems in damning social media post

After yet another setback in the north London derby, the pressure on Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s players will only get more intense.

The Gunners sit down in 15th position in the Premier League with just 10 goals from their 11 top-flight games in 2020/21.

Since signing a new contract at the club, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has looked anything but a top striker, though his agent has taken to social media and hinted at the blame lying at the manager’s door.

His post on Instagram showed a Sky Sports graphic which placed Arsenal as the joint worst team in the league for chance creation, and joint 18th worst for shots on target.

‘If you create chances’ was a barbed comment from Kwaku Mensah and one which will surely have had the desired effect.