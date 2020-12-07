The latest Premier League team of the week from Garth Crooks is with us, and it’s hugely dominated by his former club Tottenham after their North London Derby victory over Arsenal.

Spurs have a whopping four players in the latest line up from BBC Sport, which is more than Crooks usually tends to put from just one team, and it means there’s only room for one Manchester United player, which seems a bit harsh.

Paul Pogba gets the nod from Crooks, but some would argue there might also have been room for Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford after another strong performance in the win over West Ham.

Meanwhile, we have two players from Liverpool after they thrashed Wolves, plus one each from Chelsea, Manchester City, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

See below for the line up in full…

As ever, Crooks has opted for a 3-4-3 formation with seemingly little understanding of how wing-backs work – a little pet peeve of ours!

In Crooks’ world, that entire midfield four just seems to be home to any kind of midfielder – sometimes wingers, and on this occasion, bizarrely, two central midfielders in Kevin De Bruyne and Georginio Wijnaldum.