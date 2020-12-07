PSG’s sporting director breaks silence on Lionel Messi transfer rumours

Paris-Saint Germain’s sporting director Leandro has finally broken his silence on the transfer rumours linking Barcelona’s world-class attacker Lionel Messi with a shock transfer to Parc des Princes.

Messi, 33, has spent his entire career with La Liga giants Barcelona after the South American joined their youth academy all the way back in 2000.

Messi’s 20-year long career with Barcelona has seen him win just about everything he could get his hands on, multiple times.

Barcelona’s star attack is arguably the greatest footballer ever to take to a football pitch which is backed up by the Argentinian’s monumental six Ballon d’Or trophies.

Since his senior first-team debut in 2003, Messi has since gone on to feature in 744 matches and has been directly involved in a stunning 923 goals in all competitions.

However, after a two-decade long spell which was once impossible to see ending anywhere else, Messi’s future in Catalonia has recently been thrown into doubt.

The 29-times La Liga winners currently sit ninth in the Spanish table and already appear to be well out of the race for the title.

With tensions reportedly high between the club’s officials and their players, mixed together with the financial implications the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused, all is not well at Barcelona.

In light of the club’s turmoil, Messi has been tipped to make a shock transfer away from the Nou Camp with former manager Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City appearing to be the early favourites to snap the South American up, as per Sky Sports.

However, another club heavily linked with Messi, is Ligue 1 giants, Paris-Saint Germain.

Speaking about the speculation suggesting Messi could swap Spain for France, the club’s sporting director Leandro has broken his silence.

“First of all, we must always have respect,” Leandro told Canal Plus, as quoted by Sky Sports Italia. “Messi is a Barcelona player.

“When they touch one of our players, we are not happy.

“So let’s not talk about other players. This is not the time to think about the market.”