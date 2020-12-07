Having recently signed on with Jonathan Barnett’s Stellar agency, it was only a matter of time before Eduardo Camavinga announced his intention to move on from Rennes.

Sure enough, just a few days after MARCA reported on the change of agent, AS, cited by Mundo Deportivo, are reporting that the 18-year-old has told his current employers that he wants to leave the club next summer.

That will put both Manchester United and Real Madrid on red alert.

The Spanish giants retain an interest in the player, however, he won’t come cheap and even if Zinedine Zidane wants to acquire his fellow countryman, he may find that Florentino Perez isn’t as willing to open his wallet for a reported 60-70m euros.

Mino Raiola: “Manchester United board know the risk losing Pogba for free given the player has no intention of extending. If somebody does not understand that, then they do not understand football. In any case, let them blame me if Paul leaves”. ? #MUFC #Pogba @tuttosport — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 7, 2020

The Red Devils have been strongly linked to Camavinga according to the Daily Express, and with Paul Pogba potentially on the way out after comments that his agent, Mino Raiola, made on Monday, the youngster may be just the right fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.