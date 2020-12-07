A masterful assist and a record-breaking goal in the north London derby was the sum total of Harry Kane’s weekend.

After a 2019/20 season disrupted by injury, the Tottenham Hotspur striker has really come into his own during this campaign.

His goals, work rate and associative play is as much of a reason for Spurs being top of the Premier League as anything else, and that’s almost certainly what has got one Spanish giant circling again.

Daniel Levy is unlikely to be too enamoured at any rival club trying to tempt his star striker away, but Kane has made it clear in the past – per Sky Sports – that Tottenham need to win silverware in order for him to potentially see out his career at White Hart Lane.

However, as Don Balon report, Real Madrid have reignited their interest given that it now seems Kane is over his injury troubles.

With Karim Benzema as their only recognised striker, the addition of Kane to lighten the load in terms of goals therefore would make sense.

Any deal, were it to happen, would almost certainly be for a world record fee, and that’s a big ask for any club in the present moment.