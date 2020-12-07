Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United strategy ahead of crucial RB Leipzig clash

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that his side are out to win against RB Leipzig tomorrow night – despite only needing a draw to progress.

After defeat to PSG at Old Trafford last time out in the Champions League, Red Devils’ hopes of progressing into the knockout rounds of the competition are hanging by a thread.

Solskjaer’s men travel to Leipzig to take on the side that came close to defeating European champions Bayern Munich at the weekend.

Man United overcame them comfortably last time out, but with a place in the next round up for grabs, you have to think that it won’t be so easy.

United only need a point, and you’d think it unwise for them to get greedy against such strong competition, but Solskjaer insists they will go for the win.

He’s quoted by the BBC saying:

“You can’t sit back and hope for a 0-0 draw. That’s not in our genes, it’s not in the team’s genes, it’s not in the club’s genes, we want to go out there and win a game.”

It’s brave words from the Man United boss, especially considering we’re talking about a side who were defeated to already eliminated Istanbul Basaksehir away from home.

Solskjaer can’t afford to allow his pride to take precedent over what’s needed – and that’s only a point. His naivety could cost his side greatly.