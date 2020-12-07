Brendan Rodgers is continuing to do a fantastic job at Leicester City, with the Foxes just three points behind joint Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur and his former club, Liverpool.

Although the Midlanders need to tighten up defensively – their four losses are the worst of all the teams in the top six – they’ve looked purposeful going forward, and a never say die attitude is evident in their play.

Leicester have had a few stand out players in the 2020/21 campaign too, none more so than 23-year-old Harvey Barnes.

His pace and crossing ability has made the big clubs sit up and take notice, with Don Balon suggesting that Manchester United could well be looking to acquire him for a fee of more than 40 million euros.

However, the outlet also state that Real Madrid have been impressed with Barnes’ progress and will be keeping a close eye on him.

Whilst no bid is forthcoming at the moment, Los Blancos will be expected to make a move if it becomes clear that the player is available.