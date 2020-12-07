Video: Compilation of Harry Kane’s ‘dangerous play’ emerges after Spurs striker backs into Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes risking serious injury

Tottenham Hotspur and Harry Kane fans may want to look away as the kind of compilation that they certainly wouldn’t like to see has emerged highlighting the forward’s dangerous play.

The 27-year-old has now worryingly been told that he’ll inevitably ‘break’ another player’s ‘neck’ after the latest showing of his ‘backing into’ play came at the expense of Arsenal defender Gabriel.

Kane appears to use the same tactic when opponents powerfully challenge him in aerial duels, as the England captain arches his back, which in turns leads his foes (who are friends in some cases) to fall.

A compilation clip has now emerged which shows Kane using the same tactic – if that’s the best way to describe it – to send ex-England teammates Adam Lallana and Aaron Cresswell crashing to the floor.

Former Premier League referee Mark Halsey even exclusively told us that he in fact thought Kane ‘fouled’ Lallana in their incident, with the injury-prone midfielder lucky to come away unscathed.

Pictures from Sky Sports, Sport Premium and Spurs TV.

With three incidents of note already this season, it may be time for the relevant footballing authorities to step in before Kane’s apparently ‘dangerous play’ seriously injures someone.