Video: Declan Rice shuts down Man United’s Paul Pogba in failed ‘burst of pace’ moment vs West Ham

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba experienced a slight moment to forget in the first-half of the Red Devils’ win against West Ham on the weekend.

The central midfielder won the ball from Fabian Balbuena before driving forward, then came an audacious moment that his body couldn’t quite physically keep up with.

Pogba attempted to knock the ball bast West Ham and England star Declan Rice to no avail, as the defensive midfielder easily slid across and won the ball.

It wasn’t all doom and gloom for Pogba as he scored a wonderful goal against the Hammers, however this should’ve been ruled out due to the ball floating out of play beforehand.

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Pogba’s endured a mixed season so far so it will certainly take time for the World Cup winner to find his feet and get adjusted in certain areas like this.