After Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, came out on Monday to suggest that his client had no intention of signing a contract extension with Man United, the expected social media pile on wasn’t a surprise.

The Frenchman has flattered to deceive at Old Trafford but has become a controversial figure for many, due in no small part to his off-field activities. Whether it be a new haircut, dance or something else, it’s clear that supporters of the Red Devils would prefer him to just concentrate on his football.

Talksport pundit, Darren Gough, sprang to his defence on Monday night, suggesting that he gets a lot of unnecessary criticism and is an easy target for the boo boys.