(Video) “He’s one of the best finishers I have ever worked with!” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Man United youngster

Manchester United FC
Ahead of his side’s crucial trip to Germany on Tuesday, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hailed young striker Mason Greenwood, and admitted he’s ‘one of the best finishers the Norwegian has ever worked with.

Greenwood, 19, has enjoyed a hugely impressive breakthrough having already risen through United’s illustrious youth ranks.

The teenage striker has already racked up a whopping 20 goals for the Reds’ senior first-team.

Speaking ahead of his side’s crucial Champions League match against RB Leipzig on Tuesday, Solskjaer has issued some high praise for his young forward.

After already confirming attacking duo Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will miss Tuesday match through injury, all the focus could be on United’s 19-year-old.

