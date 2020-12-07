(Video) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms two attackers will miss RB Leipzig decider

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that attacking duo Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial will miss his side’s trip to Germany to face RB Leipzig in Tuesday’s Champions League decider.

Both players who seemingly picked up knocks last weekend during the Reds’ Premier League match against West Ham United have been ruled out of United’s important clash on Tuesday.

Solskjaer’s Reds will face-off against RB Leipzig in a game they must take at least one-point from in order to stand any chance of progressing into the Champions League’s knockout phase.

However, in light of Solskjaer’s admission, the Red Devils will need to perform without the help of Martial and the experienced Cavani.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA©